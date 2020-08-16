KENDRICK, Jacqueline "Jackie" Jacqueline "Jackie" Kendrick, 55, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. She was born September 1, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. Jackie worked as a traveling photographer and was a volunteer at Possum Creek MetroPark and Cox Arboretum MetroPark. She had a love for nature, hiking, birds, and sea turtles. Jackie enjoyed being an artist and spent time painting, sculpting and creating jewelry. She participated in several drum circles around the state of Ohio. Jackie was very loving and was always putting others before herself. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her infectious laugh. She is survived by her daughters, Amelia and Amber Bailey; brother, Calvin Kendrick; sisters, Teresa Kendrick and Sherry Brahim-Imam; several nieces and nephews, close friends, Nicole Adele and Tina Anton; as well has her faithful companions, Callie and Clementine. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Evelyn (Barrett) Kendrick; and her sister, Veverline Davis. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sea Turtle Conservatory. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

