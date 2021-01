KENNEDY,



Barbara Evelyn



Barbara Evelyn Kennedy passed away on January 21, 2021, at the age of 90. Funeral services will be Thursday,



January 28, 2021, at the



Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel, 2299 University Blvd, Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10 am



until time of service 11 am.



Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.