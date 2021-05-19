KENNEDY, Jean

dayton-daily-news logo
KENNEDY (nee: Czarnik), Jean Constance

88, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Hospice of Cincinnati. Born July 31, 1932, in Springfield, MA, to Martin and Julia (nee: Wojcik) Czarnik, she was a 1949 graduate of Springfield, Massachusetts, Technical High School. A dedicated wife and mother, Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Richard Kennedy; her

brother, Richard Czarnik and her sister, Irene McDevitt. She is survived by her two sons, Michael R. Kennedy of Cincinnati, and Patrick M. (Sherri) Kennedy of Lebanon and her four grandchildren, Ad, Jacob, Nathan and Samuel. Visitation, Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 until 8 PM at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Morrow. Father Bernard Weldishofer

presiding. Interment follows in Dayton National Cemetery on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations

requested to Hospice of Cincinnati. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

