KENNEDY, Patrick Shawn



54, passed away Monday, November 1, 2022, in his home in Fairborn, Ohio, after a long illness. Pat was born August 6, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Peggy Benton Kennedy and the late Dale Curtis Kennedy of New Carlisle, Ohio.



Survivors include his mother and her friend Henry Schneeman of Springfield, son Shawn Patrick Kennedy of Vandalia, OH, sister, Abbey (Al) Yancy of Apex, NC, grandmother Polly Benton, aunt Wylie Benton (Joe) Lipchick, cousin Karina Silvers of South Carolina, uncle Chris (Kathy) Benton of Montana and many more family and friends.



Pat loved farming with his dad and grandfather as a child. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Pat enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and repairing machinery.



Pat's remains will be laid to rest at New Carlisle Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined.

