KENNEDY, Yvonne M.



Age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum



Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with Rev John Allen officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com