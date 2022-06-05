KENNEY, Agnes

KENNEY (Woeste), Agnes Ann



Agnes Ann Kenney (Woeste) was born on April 9, 1935, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and died on June 3, 2022, in Piqua, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel H. Woeste and Margaret Woeste (Deskin). She is survived by 2 brothers: William Woeste (Chris) and Daniel Woeste (Patricia); 5 children: Donald Palmer (Pam), Cheryl McDonald, Thomas Palmer, Rebecca Hicks (Kenny), and Anthony Palmer; 9 grandchildren: Billy Joe, Samantha, Tara, Robbie, Blake, Stephanie, Brent, Morgan, and Andrea; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Agnes had a very successful career as a self-taught credit union manager at St. Elizabeth Hospital Employees Federal Credit Union, then the Dayton Daily News Federal Credit Union and later at Carlisle Schools Federal Credit Union. She taught credit union accounting classes for a time at Sinclair University. She was very involved in the Miami Valley Chapter of Ohio Credit Unions and served as president and held various other offices while she volunteered her time with them. Agnes will be remembered as a strong, independent woman who broke a few glass ceilings during her professional career. Despite her health challenges, she lived a long life and worked until she reluctantly retired at age 82. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy and she was affectionately known as 'Mammaw Agnes'. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 10:00 at the funeral home, Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condoleces may be sent to: www.tobiasfuenralhome.com.

