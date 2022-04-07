KERBY, Mindy Leigh



Age 51, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:25 pm. She was born on March 15, 1971, in Findlay, Ohio. She was the youngest daughter of



Michael and Bonnie Kissell. Mindy attended Bluffton High School and Apollo Career Center, where she studied graphic arts and design, graduating in 1989. She married Timothy Kerby in 2002. Mindy was a



loving wife who enjoyed traveling with her husband, mostly to the favored destination of the Smoky Mountains. She



collected pottery and enjoyed using her artistic talent to decorate her home. Mindy's memory will be cherished by her



husband, Timothy Kerby; her parents, Michael and Bonnie Kissell of Findlay, Ohio; her sister, Tracy Kissell (Craig Moore) of Findlay, Ohio; mother-in-law, Martha Kerby; and many



extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. A private burial service for the family will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following charities that Mindy held dear: South East Asian Orphan Foundation (SEAOF), Advocates 4 Animals, or Abandoned Angels Cat



Rescue. To share a memory of Mindy or to leave a special



message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com