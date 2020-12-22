KERCHER, Alma S.



Age 79, formerly of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her family as a result of COVID. Alma was born on October 23, 1941, in McKee, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Cora (King) Dixon. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gracien Kercher; daughter, Denise Vickers; son, Jeff Kercher; brother, Bob Dixon; and brother-in-law, Larry Glenn. She is survived by her children, Ida (Tom) Conley, Shawn (Kevin) Roche and Chris (Mindy) Kercher; siblings, Judy Pelfrey, Donna Glenn, Danny (Susan) Dixon, Linda Dixon, Billy (Cheryl) Dixon and Kim Dixon; sister-in-law, Berdine Dixon; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Alma was an active member in the Church of God for many years and will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 11a.m. – 1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1p.m. with Pastor Allen Polston officiating. A live stream of her service can be found at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



