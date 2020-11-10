X

KERCHER, Robert

KERCHER, Robert Wesley

Age 63 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton on January 24, 1957, the son of George & Norma (Unger) Kercher. He has owned and operated

Dayton Fire Protection for over 30 years.

He is survived by his daughters Kayla and Karli Kercher; sisters Regina (Jeff) Susong, Nancy Gilleland, Jane (Tom) Evans and Sue Brandt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at 7245 Studebaker Road, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

