KERR, Robert A. "Bob"



82, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton. He was born September 25, 1938, in Massillon, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Mary (Westfall) Kerr. After graduating from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, Bob joined the USAF. Bob served as an Air



Traffic Controller during the Korea war. Bob married his wife of 54 years Helen Morris in 1960 and remained in Springfield. Hired as a Springfield Police Officer in 1961 retired from Robbery and Homicide Division in 1991. Bob continued to work for the Prosecutor's Office as an investigator, retiring in 2003. Survivors include his daughter Tammy and Barry



Laughlin, Springfield; two grandsons, Robert Laughlin and fiancé Taylor Sowards and Tyler Laughlin; sisters-in-law,



Shirley Kerr, Bonnie Kerr, Catherine Morris Gravenkemper, Betty Morris Kitts; brother-in-law, Denny Parker and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Emma Jo Morris Burke plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen in 2014; brother and sister-in-law,



Darrel and Izabelle Kerr; brother, Donald Kerr; brother,



Milford Kerr; brother-in-law, Frank Kitts; brother-in-law, Carl Gravenkemper and sister-in-law, Marjorie Parker. Friends



may call from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with funeral services following at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cystic



Fibrosis Foundation.

