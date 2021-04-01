X

KESSEN, Lee

KESSEN, Lee W. "Bill"

Age 80, of Washington Twp., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bill was born February 20, 1941, in Dayton. A graduate from the University of Dayton, he worked as a real estate broker, retiring after 30 plus years. Bill loved cars, and was

especially fond of his Corvette. Involved in the community, he was a Mason for over 50 years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mia Kessen; children, Marvin (Erica) Lee, and Shirley (Joshua) Mirisciotti; and grandchildren, Joseph and Mia Mirisciotti. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their loving care of Bill. Family will greet friends from 3:00pm-4:00pm, Monday, April 5, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with Masonic Services to be held at 4:00pm. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

