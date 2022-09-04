KESSLER, Gail Ann



Gail Ann Kessler, 68, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Gail was born Wednesday, January 6th to the late Louis and Evelyn (Scarbury) Vagedes in Troy, Ohio. She retired as real estate agent and moved to retirement community in Tucson, AZ, where she enjoyed the company of new friends and activities. Gail was an avid supporter of St. Jude's Research Hospital through monthly donations and clothes drives. She was a champion and cheerleader to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews and always encouraged them to believe in themselves.



Gail was preceded in death by her sister Cathy Stough; brothers Steven Vagedes, Ken Vagedes and Fred Vagedes. She is survived by her loving husband Jerome William Kessler, Jr; daughter Kensey (Jason) Love; son, Benjamin (Julie) Kessler; brothers Dan (Karen) Vagedes, Bruce Vagedes; grandchildren Cecilia, Lucas and Jacob; along with many other loving family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

