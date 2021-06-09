KESSLER, Kent



55, of Oak Hill, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, from cancer. Preceded by his mother, Linda Kay Maddux Kessler and son, Zachary Michael Kessler. Survivors include his father, Lauris Kessler; brother, Kevin Kessler; niece, Kristin Kessler Murray; nephew-in-law, Anthony Murray; great-nieces,



Madeline and Alaina and his dog, Pup. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no



visitation or service. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

