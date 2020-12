KESSLER, Paul E.



Paul E. Kessler, age 100, of Fairfield, passed away at home



December 11, 2020. Paul was born January 7,1920, to Rose and John Kessler. Paul was an Army Air Corps Veteran who served in World War 2. He was awarded many medals including The Distinguished Flying Cross. He was proceeded in death by his wife Elizabeth, brother Jim and his parents. Survivors include daughter Juanita (Skip) Lynam of Fairfield, son Stephen Kessler of Orlando, Florida, 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.