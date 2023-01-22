KETCHAM, Monica Sue



05/16/1970 - 01/18/2023



Monica Sue Allison Evans Ketcham, age 52, entered into heaven on Jan. 18, 2023. Monica passed suddenly at Baptist Health Memorial in New Albany, Indiana. Monica was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 16th, 1970, to James and Sue Allison. She graduated from Tipp City High School in 1988 and received her cosmetology license in 1988. She married George Ketcham IV on September 14, 2007, and together they owned and operated Greenville Transmission in Greenville, Indiana, where they also lived.



Monica was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, grandmother (Momaw, MoMo), sister, aunt, sister-in-law and daughter-in-law. She touched everyone in her life and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Monica enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband and spending time at their farm in Madison. She will be dearly missed by all family and friends.



Monica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Azalee and Roy Allison, and Festus and Rosie DeWitt.



Monica will be lovingly remembered by her parents, James and Linda Sue Allison of Sherwood, Arkansas; husband, George H. Ketcham IV; her sons, Staff Sergeant Spencer Evans (Jessica) and their children, Colton (4) and Azalee (2) of New Carlisle, Ohio, Zachary (Chelsea) and their children, Caie (10) and Zayden (8) Evans of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Joseph (Breanna) Ketcham of Borden, IN; her brother, Jimmy (Tracey) Allison and their children, Jacob and Tyler Allison of Fairfield, Ohio; her mother and father-in-law, Esther and George Ketcham; sister-in-law, Misty Ketcham; and brother-in-law, James Ketcham (Stacy).



Visitation will be held at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, from 3PM- 7PM, and also on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, from 10 AM - 12 PM with the funeral service to begin at 12 PM.



Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations in Monica's name to EODwarriorfoundation.org.

