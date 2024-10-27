Ketterer, Robert B.



Robert B. Ketterer, age 93, of Hamilton Ohio, died at Hospice of Cincinnati on October 23, 2024 surrounded by his daughters. He was born on May 12, 1931 in Hamilton, Ohio, the 6th of 9 children of George L. and Mary Maude (Lahman). He was a graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School in 1949 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during The Korean Conflict in Security and Intelligence as a Decoder. In 1951, Robert married his beloved June South, who preceded him in death in 1997. Robert was employed as a designer for Fisher Body, Div. of General Motors and retired after 32 years. Survivors include his three daughters, Teresa J. (Gregory) Davis, Cynthia (Robin) Cotton, and Barbara (late Timothy) Riemer; his 5 grandchildren, Justin (Alisia) Davis, Emily (Andrew) Haberman, Elizabeth (Seth) Warren, David Riemer, and Colin (Courtney) Cotton: 10 great grandchildren, Parker, Tyler and Claire Davis, Lily, Lucas and Lucy Haberman, Mackenzie, Alexander and Avery Warren, and Conor Cotton. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, June; his son-in-law, Timothy Riemer; his 4 brothers, Laurence, Donald, George and James Ketterer, and his 4 sisters; Dorothy Glover, Laverne Smith, Marilyn Bailey, and Marleen Brown. Robert was a very intelligent, hard-working and devoted father and grandfather to his entire family. He loved spending time and had a special bond with each one. His love and passion for cars was legendary and he would often be seen tooling around town in his Camaro convertible. Robert's love for music was a lifelong hobby as he loved playing his piano daily. He never missed a Cincinnati Reds broadcast and loved listening to them by radio. A devout Catholic, his religious beliefs guided his journey throughout his life. Robert will be greatly missed by family and friends and all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph's Church or Hospice of Cincinnati. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home  Hamilton, Ohio www.browndawsonflick.com



