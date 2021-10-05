KEY, Ronald

KEY, Dr.,



Ronald Anderson



Age 74 of Springfield, OH, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021.



He was born February 10, 1947, in Louisville, KY, the son of the late Everett Marcus Key and



Alma Jane (Anderson) Key Brumley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Key and sister-in-law Dorothy Key.



Ron was a U.S. Army Veteran having served at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College and the University of Kentucky, and he received his doctoral degree from the University of Louisville. He worked at the University of Louisville for several years prior to earning his doctorate and afterwards worked as a college administrator and teacher at community colleges and universities including Cuyahoga Community College and Clark State Community College in Ohio, Tidewater Community College in Virginia and Manatee Community College and the University of Florida in Florida. Ron was an avid golfer and fisherman, and he loved the UofL Cardinals.



Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Scott (Josh Brewer), former son-in-law Barry Scott, four grandchildren Payne, Courtney, Zachary and CJ, his sister Carol, his former wife and loving friend Mary Key, an aunt and uncle Judy and Bill Snipp, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A service to celebrate Ronald's life will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40222. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Louisville Cardinal Athletic Fund, Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Kaden Tower, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205 or a charity of the donor's choice.



Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.

