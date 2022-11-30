KEYS, Irene E.



94, of Springfield, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Oakwood Village, Transitions Unit after a bad fall five weeks earlier. She was born in Bellaire, Ohio, on September 23, 1928, the daughter of Andrew and Theresa (Jacob) Hornyak, Sr. She was a homemaker her entire life and enjoyed bowling, golfing and flowers. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; her mother and father; four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her four sons and one daughter, Gary (Jean) Keys of Wooster, Ohio, Greg (Melissa) Keys of Springfield, Ohio, Jeff (Cindy) Keys of Goose Creek, S. Carolina, Karen (Mark) Lotz and John (Denise) Keys all of Springfield, Ohio; six grandchildren, Adam (Tracy) Keys of Wooster, Ohio, Grant (Kellee) Keys of Mazatlan, Mexico, Lindsey (Jeff) Huenen of Tipp City, Ohio, Eli Keys, Taylor Keys and Jamie Keys all of Springfield, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Talen and Camden Keys of Wooster, Ohio, Ezra, Evie, Elias and Eden Keys of Mazatlan, Mexico, Isabella Pennington and Ellisyn Heunen of Tipp City, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church with burial immediately following at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Village, Transitions Unit for taking such good care of our mother during this difficult time, especially Lori and Mary.

