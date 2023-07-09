Kibbey, Betty



Betty R. Kibbey, 91, of Trenton, OH passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at West Chester Hospital. She was born in Rooney, Kentucky on February 3, 1932 to parents, Maurice and Virgie (Sizemore) McGlone. Betty earned her Master's degree in education and taught for Trenton City Schools, Middletown City Schools and then for Miami University in their Department of Chemical Education. Always interested in learning more, she enjoyed attending NSTA science conventions with her husband, Frank. Betty was a dedicated volunteer and loved working at Middfest International for many years, as well as participating in the Miami Book Club, Church Women United and Business and Professional Women. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Middletown, where she volunteered on the Alter Guild. Betty had a passion for travel, having been to all 50 states, the Panama Canal, Spain, France, and her most exciting trip, Greece. She also had a soft-spot for Christmas lights and the color blue. Betty loved her family most of all and will be greatly missed by her children, Carla (Robert) Roller of Wyoming, OH, Keith (Lorna) Kibbey of Tallahassee, FL and Kristi (Jay) Butler of Monroe, OH; brother, Baxton McGlone; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Roller, Cathryn (Andrew) Hiatt, Josh (Kayla) Butler, Ashley Butler and Kelly (Ryan) Kibbey Smith. She had six great grandchildren, Randon, Darricka, Athena, King, Byron & Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Francis "Frank" Kibbey; and brothers, Carlos, Wade & Ray McGlone. Funeral Service will beTuesday, July 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension, 2709 McGee Ave., Middletown. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



