Kidd (Riber), Betty Jean



Betty Kidd passed peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband William Norman Kidd. She is survived by her daughter Heather Hallahan, grandson Adam Trzeciak and his two kids Arielle and Andrew, granddaughter Rayna Sprouse and her two kids Serenity and Kitara, and her niece Cara Puthoff with her husband Frank and son Josh, nephew PJ Schumacher and wife Sonya, and neice Dara Bradshaw.



