

KIES, Edna





The family of Edna Kies sadly announce her recent death, February 12, 2021, at the young age of 101. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Bernard Fink, siblings Maryjo (Ray) Benchi, Clara (Kenny) Ellsman, Edward (Marge) Fink, husbands James J. Brewster, John H. Mickle, Elmer L. Kies, son Dr. Robert Brewster, and grandson Daniel L. Alles. Edna is survived by her daughters Rosemarie (Marvin) Kidd, Barbara (Glenn) Urschel, Janice (Charles) Webb, Mary Lou(Richard) Abraham of Kissimmee FL., Cheryl (Russell) Johnson of Lakewood Ranch FL., and Diana Mickle, son James (Renee) Brewster, daughter-in-law Kathy (Robert) Brewster, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Born in Dayton, OH., Edna graduated from Stivers High School, was a stay-at-home mother for many years, employed and retired fromElder-Beerman (Cosmetics Department, Downtown Centerville), and then to keep active, filled her later years with volunteering, playing euchre, and participating in the many clubs she so enjoyed. She was a long-time member at the Church of the Ascension, a member of the Ladies Guild, the NAIM Conference of Dayton, Kettering Senior Citizens,Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #521, REAC Retirees, Keenagers of St. Francis Parish and a lifetime member of the VFW Post #9927. A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Edna's name to the Carroll High School Dr. Robert Brewster Scholarship Fund, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton, OH 45432. Condolences can be expressed to the family at



