KILBURN, Anna

KILBURN (Richardson), Anna L.



Of Kettering, was surrounded by family and passed peacefully into Heaven on July 30th at the age of 70. Anna was born on October 29th, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her mother, Nettie R. Skinner, her brother Gary L. Skinner and father-in-law Cecil F. Kilburn. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Timothy D. Kilburn; mother-in-law Eva P. Kilburn; daughters Courtney D. Quinlan (Ryan) and Quincy A. Wallace (Rich); four grandchildren who knew her as their Granna; Crew Timothy, O'Malley Anna, Jaycee June, and Kolby Anthony, and sisters Thelma Fortenberry and Delores Perkins.



Anna was an employee of the Kettering City Schools for over 30 years working at both Southdale Elementary School and the Board of Education. She was a faithful servant to the children of Kettering of whom she loved dearly. Anna was an avid sports fan and loved watching her four grandchildren and their friends participate in soccer, football, basketball, lacrosse, baseball and track. If she wasn't at an event supporting her grandchildren, she could be found in the back pew of Southern Hills United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 50 years and a Sunday school teacher for over 25 years.



Anna will be remembered for her joy and genuine compassion for others. She loved people, loved to talk, loved to laugh, and loved to pray for anyone in need. She understood the importance of telling a good story as well as the need to listen and simply be present.



All are welcome to Anna's Visitation and Celebration of Life on Friday, August 5th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the service at 6:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church (3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, Ohio).



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kettering Backpack Program in honor of Anna at (PO Box 86, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or at https://www.ketteringbackpack.org/donate). You are also welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Anna at



