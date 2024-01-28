Kilburn, Virginia L.



age 87, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024. She was born on August 20, 1936 in Berea, KY. Virginia enjoyed cooking, canning and playing Bingo. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam Pigg and Suzie Johnson; her husband, Joe Kilburn; her brothers, Kenny, Dan and Don and her sisters, Ruth and Virgie. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff of Riverside and David (Ginger) of Riverside; two grandchildren, Joseph and Stacey of Riverside; two great-grandchildren, Tatum Lee and Gentry and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her good friends, Mona and Paul Davis. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com for more info.



