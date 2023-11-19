Kiley-Jaffe, Catherine "Cathy "



Cathy left this earth suddenly and far too soon on October 18, 2023.



An accomplished and respected physician, Cathy had an illustrious career serving as director at many care facilities, and treated those in her care with integrity and compassion. After graduating from the Chicago College of Osteopathy in 1985, She joined her father's practice before going on to found Geriatric Directions, a medical practice serving the elderly and disabled of the Dayton area.



Cathy is survived by her loving partner and later husband of 17 years, Larry Jaffe. Together they travelled the world by land, plane, and sea, frequenting New York, Barcelona, Paris, and countless cities, beaches, and resorts. Provence always held a special place in both their hearts, as Cathy loved nothing more than waking up to the golden and purple lilies outside her balcony.



Cathy enjoyed fine dining, fabulous fashion, and curating a shoe collection to rival Imelda Marcos.



Cathy and Larry would have celebrated their first wedding anniversary October 23 of this year. After Larry's endless proposals the first decade of their relationship, Cathy finally proposed to him over dinner in New York. "I'll do it" she said. Larry asked "do what?" Cathy responded "marry you". The wedding was a beautiful and intimate affair at the Xenia home they designed and built together, with the bride impeccably attired as always.



Cathy selflessly devoted the last several years caring for Larry as he battled a multitude of health issues. His gratitude for her love and care cannot be overstated saying repeatedly "she saved my life".



Cathy is and will forever be dearly missed. She was a one-of-a-kind woman with a joie-de-vivre and true zest for life who will live always in the heart of her devoted husband.



