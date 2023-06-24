Kilpatrick, Mary Rose



Mary Rose Kilpatrick, age 71, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at home. She was a native of Dayton, Ohio, and a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1970. She also attended Wright State University and The University of Dayton. Mary Rose retired from Stillwater Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Drucilla Peppers; grandparents, Dr. Lillard and Virgie Turner; uncles, Sanford Turner, Floyd Turner, and Froebel Turner; nephews: Jason Luckie Jr. and Froebel Turner; sister, Virgie Farmer, Juanita Kilpatrick, and Beverlee Luckie. Mary is survived by her sister, Vannette (Henry) Williams; favorite nephew, Jason (Lisa) Luckie of Atlanta, GA; Michael Farmer III of Dayton, Ohio, Henry Jr. (Margarita) Tyler, Texas, Sonnie T. (Toya) Luckie; nieces: Deborah Williams of Florida, Christy (Kimali) King, Princess (Will) and Precious Luckie of Atlanta, GA, Martisa Mapp and Candia Farmer of LA; cousin, Susett Combs, Monica and Levetra Statem; best friends: Alberta Charles and Jo Ann Harris, and many other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday June 26, 2023 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com