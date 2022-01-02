KIMMEL, Janet May



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at her residence. Janet was a long time employee of Ohio Bell and was a seamstress for Capitol Cleaners. She was preceded in death by her parents, Corbett and Marie Lambert; daughter, Brenda Johnston; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Janet is survived by her



loving husband, Thomas A.; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda Ireland of Kettering, Tammy and Reese Gray of IN and Beverly and Jerry Yates of Springboro; brothers, Jerry, Don and Larry Lambert; grandchildren, Ernest (Shelly), Eric (Shawn), Brandon, Justin (Paige), Amanda (Nick), Michael (Brittney), Chase (Kim); 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Tim Cain officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association in Janet's memory. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask.

