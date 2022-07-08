KIMMEL, Thomas A.



Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was a longtime employee of Morgan Services, as well as several other companies in sales. Thomas was born in Dayton, OH, on December 18, 1935, to the late LaVern Kimmel and Virginia Jobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Janet Kimmel; daughter, Brenda Johnston; brother, James Kimmel; and step-father, Herman Jobe. Thomas is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda Ireland of Kettering, Tammy and Reese Gray of IN and Beverly and Jerry Yates of Springboro; sister, Marilyn Drewery; grandchildren, Ernest (Shelly), Eric (Shawn), Brandon, Justin (Paige), Amanda (Nick), Michael (Brittney) and Chase (Kim); 11 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Thomas will be laid to rest next to his wife at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' memory to the American Heart Association. to send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com