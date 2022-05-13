dayton-daily-news logo
X

KINDLE, Sylvia

ajc.com

Obituaries

KINDLE (nee Mazzotta), Sylvia M.

Age 88 of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born in Dayton to the late, Thomas and Vera Mazzotta. Also preceding her in death is her son-in-law,

William Woodard. Sylvia is

survived by her beloved

husband of 64 years, Jerold

Kindle; children, Regina "Gina" Woodard, Carla (Jeffrey)

Manuel, David (Lori) Kindle; grandchildren, Brandon (Amber)

Woodard, Katie (Jordon) Smith, Molly Kindle, Kyle Peterson; brother, Dr. Joe Mazzotta and sister, Elaine Dues. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on Sunday, May 15 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, May 16 at Church of the Incarnation. Sylvia will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Vincent DePaul.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
ZIMMERMAN, Susan
2
SUTTLES, Mary
3
HARSTEL, Kenneth
4
BYRD, Flora
5
Grzywinkski, Donnie
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top