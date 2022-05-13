KINDLE, Sylvia

KINDLE (nee Mazzotta), Sylvia M.



Age 88 of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was born in Dayton to the late, Thomas and Vera Mazzotta. Also preceding her in death is her son-in-law,



William Woodard. Sylvia is



survived by her beloved



husband of 64 years, Jerold



Kindle; children, Regina "Gina" Woodard, Carla (Jeffrey)



Manuel, David (Lori) Kindle; grandchildren, Brandon (Amber)



Woodard, Katie (Jordon) Smith, Molly Kindle, Kyle Peterson; brother, Dr. Joe Mazzotta and sister, Elaine Dues. Friends and family may visit from 4-7pm on Sunday, May 15 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, May 16 at Church of the Incarnation. Sylvia will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Vincent DePaul.

