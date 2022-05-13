dayton-daily-news logo
KINDRED, Kenneth "Kenny"

58, departed this life on May 5, 2022. Kenny spent more than 30 years working in the manufacturing tool & die industry, and is a proud graduate of

Belmont High School. He was an avid reader of scripture and shared his spiritual journey with anyone who would listen. Kenny is predeceased by his

father, Zelious Kindred Sr. and brother, Jamie Kindred. He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Faith Kindred, and siblings, Peggy and Roosevelt

Jenkins, Susan Howell, Eric and Tonya Kindred, Thomas

Kindred, and Zelious Kindred Jr., as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and fellow Pittsburgh Steelers fans. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12-1pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1pm. To send his family a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

