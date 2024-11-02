Kindred, Robert L "Bob"



Robert (Bob) L Kindred aged 91 passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 27, 2024. Bob was raised in Franklin, OH. Bob most recently resided in Brookville, previously calling Trotwood home for more than 60 years. Bob retired from GM with over 30 years of service with Inland and Delco. He was a United States Army veteran where he spent time in and fell in love with all things about Germany. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Laman (Brownie) Kindred. He is survived by his daughter Lori Roeder (Jim), Son Andy Kindred (Beth), grandchildren Jennifer Harris (Jason), Jason Ryan, Bret Kindred (Quincy), Dylan Kindred and great grandson Ryan Harris. Bob is also survived by a very special friend Julie Hale and her children; Pat Hale (Jen) and Greg Hale (Lori). Bob loved his family unconditionally and never met a stranger. His kind heart and soul will be missed terribly by all. He loved to tell jokes and to laugh. He was still laughing until the end, bringing a smile to all his caregivers. In his last act of helping others Bob donated his body to WSU School of Medicine so that others can continue their educational studies. The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Brookhaven and Hospice of Dayton. Their kindness, caring and compassion will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Bob believed in and supported St. Jude Children's Hospital, always looking forward to his updated return address labels. He would never ask anyone to donate but if you asked him an organization to donate too, it would be St. Jude's.



