KING, Charles "Charlie"



Age 87, of Middletown, OH, passed away, Saturday, January 23, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Middletown, OH, on February 16, 1933, to the late Lizzie (Rose) and John F. King. He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict ~ and Purple Heart recipient. Charlie



retired from the Railway Express Agency after more an 18 years of service; and owned and operated King's Used Autoparts for more than 50 years. He was a member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church. Charlie is survived by his loving,



devoted and cherished Sadie (Broyles) King; his daughters, Sharon "Shari" Newman, Sandra "Sandi" Cassity and Susan "Sue" Thompson; 4 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 Services will be Private for the Family. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to



Hospice of Dayton. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown



serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

