KING, Janice S.



Janice S. King 65, of Monroe, died on Friday, April 16, 2021, at University of Cincinnati



Medical Center. She was born on November 26, 1955, in



Indianapolis, IN, to John and Ruth (Powell) Richey. Jan



attended Monroe Church of God, drove a school bus for Hamilton City Schools and was very active at Green Tree Stables. Jan is survived by her husband Mike King; children Heather (Denny) Rupp, Melissa (Tracy) Epperson, Stephen



(Jessica Woodrum) King, Sherry (Jamey) Storer and Jason (Mandy) Wallace; sisters Celeste Richey and Angela Bourgeois; brother Paul Richey; 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She also leaves behind many other loving family, friends and her Green Tree Stables Barn family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Friday, April 23, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.). Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing



required. Memorial contributions may be made to Denim N Dust 4-H Club, 6322 Greentree Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

