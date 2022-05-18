KING, Jason Daniel



47, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on May 11, 2022, at the home of his brother, Robert Gordon, following a brave



battle with cancer. Jason was born at Fort Hamilton Hospital on November 6, 1974, to Judith Gordon and the late Daniel King. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and



attended Miami University.



Jason worked as a manager for local businesses, including Arby's and Jimmy John's. He



enjoyed spending time with his friends and his many cherished cats over the years. He loved classical music and the arts. He was introduced to several Broadway performances and Philharmonic concerts during visits to his uncle in New York. He had a great fondness for British films and TV, both subtle and bawdy -- especially accompanied by Chinese food or



Curry. His friends remember him as totally loyal and always supportive.



Jason is survived by his mother, Judith Hannah Gordon of Hamilton; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Emily (Melton) Gordon of Hamilton; sisters Jennifer King-Jacob and Jodi Ann King of Lebanon; uncles, James Hannah of New York City, and John Hannah of Hamilton; and nephews, Jack and Sawyer Gordon of Hamilton. In addition to his father, Jason was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, James E. and



Elizabeth Sillars Hannah of Hamilton, and dear friend, JR



Herman of Liberty.



Jason is also survived by incredible friends of many years, Marie Turnbull, Chris Clark, Ryan Andersson, and Denna Yelton-Sanford. All, in addition to family members, were with Jason during his last days and when he passed. The family is very grateful for the love and support these wonderful friends gave to Jason.



Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care. No services will be held, as requested by Jason.

