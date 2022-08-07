KING, Sr., Jay Dee



Age 63, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jay was born in Springfield, OH, on January 26, 1959, to the late Julius and Dottie King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Randi Silva King; brothers, Louie Lovato, Larry King and Garry King; sister, Phyllis Radabaugh; and father, Louis Lovato. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Debra King; sons, Zacheriah (Laura) and Jay Jr; granddaughter, Vivian; mother, Mary Lovato and the whole Lovato family; sisters, Nenia Arnette, Marie (Mark) Snyder, Helen Tackett and Loretta Rowe; brother, Julius (Kindall) King; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends. Jay was the most caring, thoughtful and giving person - especially if there was a computer problem. He loved his family and was everyone's go to. Jay always put everyone before himself. He had a very distinctive and contagious laugh and was always ready with a joke and a pinch. Jay loved to watch movies, listen to music, and play on his computer. He cherished family time - especially stack nights, guacamole, makeover nights, matching Grateful Dead t-shirts and he was everyone's favorite Santa. Young at heart, Jay enjoyed actively playing with the kids - including our youngest generation, Elly, David, Scarlett, Greyson, Elliott and Vivian. He did a mean Donald Duck impression. The family requests you wear your Grateful Dead/tie dye apparel. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 2-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

