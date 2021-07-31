King, Kinrea Annae







The Spirit of my



Daughter,



Kinrea Annae King



12/29/1977 - 7/31/2013





Kinrea Annae King on behalf of your 8th YearDeath Date there are so many Happy Memories to think about, but your academics were one of my proudest moments to remember you and keep you alive and they were as follows:2006 - Master of Science in Human Resource ManagementLindenwood University, St. Charles, Missouri2004 - Bachelor of Arts in Sociology2003-2004 - The National Dean's List (Dignitas, 27thEdition, Volume II, pp. 78 & 289). South Carolina StateUniversity, Orangeburg, South Carolina – (HBCU)1995 - Colonel White High School, Dayton, OhioThis is what your memories have inspired me, your Mother to accomplish!2021 - Master of Science in Business Management(summa cum laude - 4 pt.)2021 - DeltaMuDelta Honor Society2021-Walden University's chapter of The NationalSociety of Leadership and Success.Walden University, Minneapolis, Minnesota*2019 - Bachelor of Science in Organizational ManagementWilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio – (HBCU)1975 - Chaminade-Julienne High School, Dayton, OhioAgain, in Spirit and Soul, July 31st will be the date yourMother both grieves and celebrates, great memories from you, me & we.



On July 31st, 2021



Your Day, My Day & Our Day



This will be a Gift for Life and in Death!



I miss you dearly & Love You,



Always & Forever



XOXO



The Soul of her Mother, Kinra Ann King



Our Dream, Our Destiny & Our Date





*Walden University Online Commencement Ceremony,July 31st, 2021, Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. on Facebookcommencement showroom page. (Original Commencement Ceremony – Scheduled for January 27-29th, 2022, in Orlando, Florida)



Kinrea, thank you, baby!