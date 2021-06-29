KING, Mary C.



Age 91 of Hamilton passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 4, 1930, the daughter of Neil and Bernadine (Zettler) Tegge. On January 27, 1951, in St. Ann Church she married Richard T. King and he preceded her in death on January 27, 2013. Mrs. King was a member of St. Ann Church, K of C # 968 Ladies Auxiliary, Notre Dame Alumni Class of 1948, the Brush and Easel Art Club, and the Hamilton Boat Club.



Survivors include her three children, Peggy (Bill) Bowling and their children, Kyle (Shannon), Laura (Chris) Mogush, and Sarah Bowling; Barbara (Larry) Weaver and their children, Matt Weaver, Emily (Nick) Donner, and Stacia (Chris) White; Daniel (Marilyn) King and their son, Aaron (Corrine) King; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores (William) Bruewer, Phyllis Ann Cox.



Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Justin King; and a brother, Richard Tegge; a sister, Jane Miskell.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30AM, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM, Thursday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00PM Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Online register book available at



