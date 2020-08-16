KING, Robert Lee

KING, Jr., Robert Lee On August 13th, 2020, Robert Lee King, Jr., (one of the kindest men to ever walk the face of this earth) went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Robert was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 2, 1949, to Rev. Robert Lee King, Sr. and Healen King. He graduated in 1967, from Roosevelt High School and preceded on to proudly serve in the United States Air Force, after which he spent his remaining working years in civil service. His love for his country, his family and his friends were the foundation of everything he did. Robert was the adored father to his son, Chet (Virendy) of Texas, and daughter, Brandee (James) of Ohio, along with 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Robert was preceded in death by both of his parents and 2 of his sisters: Jaqueline King Johnson, and Gwendolyn Pearl King. He leaves behind his adored siblings, Minister Lela Warren, Evangelist Brenda King, Deborah Conway, brother Ronnie T. King, and a host of nieces and nephews. Also left to mourn his passing are his two dear friends: Victor Parham and Angie Singleton, who will forever remember him for his love, his generosity, his laughter and his kindness. To say he will be missed would be a huge understatement. The void he leaves behind in our lives can never be filled. Our prayer is that he always knew how special and loved he was. Being who he was, and always caring for others, Robert donated his body to Wright State School of Medicine for medical research. His burial will be at the Dayton Veterans Cemetery where he will proudly be laid to rest with the other selfless Veterans who have fought for our country. Because of our current Pandemic, Robert requested, prior to his death, that no services be held.

