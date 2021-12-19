KING, Terrance

KING, Jr., Terrance D.



"Pete"



61, of Springfield, passed away December 15, 2021, in his home. He was born October 18, 1960, in Springfield, the son of Terrance D. and Linda (Hatter) King Sr. Mr. King



enjoyed building model cars and working on cars. He had been employed at Kountry Jon. Survivors include his



loving companion of many years, Tammy Foulke; three children, Jessica King (Jason),



Terrance King III (Tamara), and Stefanie (David) Hobson; two step-children, Amanda Foulke and William Foulke (Desiree); grandchildren, Alyssa, Elijah, Cameron, Haileigh, Kaitlyn, Aubreonna, Zay'Vier, Shailie, Cheyenne, Jasber, Kyren, Mariska, Destiney, David Jr., Sarah and Phillip; siblings, Jessica Nickell, Robin (Bill) Carr and Tiffany (Rick) Sudduth and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, William Foulke Jr; a brother, Clarence King and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM



until 8:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN



FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com