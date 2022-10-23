dayton-daily-news logo
Kingsborough, Elizabeth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KINGSBOROUGH,

Elizabeth M. "Liz"

Age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. Liz was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Kenneth in 1996. Liz is survived by her 2 children, Alan Kingsborough and Melanie (J. Matthew) Straight, 7 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with the Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Liz's name to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; www.pancreatic.org or to the Kettering Health Foundation; www.ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/give-today/Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

