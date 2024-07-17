Kinney, Alice

Kinney (Batey), Alice Ophilia



Alice, 92, passed away peacefully 9-11-2023. Born in Statham, GA, relocated to Dayton in the 1950s. Started a career in cooking where she worked for Joe's Friendship Club, Laughters Corporation. She then worked for Delco, General Motors, where she medically retired. She is survived by her sister, Johnnie Mae Russell of Atlanta, sons, Phillip Michael Kinney, Robert Mitchell Kinney, both of Dayton, and James Melvin Kinney of Honolulu, Hawaii, 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Private Memorial Services July 21, 2024.



