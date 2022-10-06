KINNEY, Anthony E. Roach "Tony"



Age 61, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Warren County. Tony was employed at A&B Iron and Metal. He is preceded in death by his uncle, Gerald Kinney and mother, Virginia Kinney. Tony is survived by his wife, Nancy E.; daughters and son-in-law, Shauna and Robert Bianco of MI, and Dannielle Kinney of MI; sons, AJ Kinney of Dayton and Kevin P. Kinney; brothers, Ray Roach, Kevin Galloway and Clifford Holubik; 6 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors or The Veterans Affairs Hospice Program in Tony's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

