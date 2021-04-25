KINTER, LOIS

KINTER (HOEFER),



Lois Ann



Lois Ann (Hoefer) Kinter passed away on February 17, 2021, at the age of 87 of natural causes. She leaves behind her loving children: Markham (Terri), Charlyn, Teresa (Paul) Bufford, Kevin (Amy), Michelle (Keith) and Paula, as well as a host of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Charles M. Kinter; her parents, Ruth and Henry Hoefer; her siblings: Henry, William, Mary, Charles, and Richard Hoefer; her sons: Christopher and Andrew Kinter. Additionally, she leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. Services will be held in a COVID restricted celebration of life at Corpus Christi Parish on May 1st at 10 a.m.

