KIPUS, Caroline C.



96, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, on August 22, 1925, to parents, James and Mary (Polisini) Vitori. Caroline was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. She devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Joseph A. (Teresa) Kipus and Stephen V. (Sharon Hollon)



Kipus; daughter, Ann Marie Patrick; sister, Geraldine O'Neil; three grandchildren, Rebecca Long, Rachel Moyer and Garrett Patrick; one great-grandchild, Eleanor Long; and several



nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



beloved husband, Stephen J. Kipus; parents; brother, Ernie Vitori; sisters, Josephine Fisher, her twin, and Helen Louise Dennis; and brothers-in-law, Pete Fisher and Dan O'Neil. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association/Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com