Kirkpatrick, Verna



Verna Kirkpatrick, age 93 of Jacksboro, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at her home. She was born on August 9, 1929 to the late Willie Couch and Juda (Cornett) Couch.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Orie Kirkpatrick; daughters Oneda Gough, Marie Nesko, and Carolyn Cox; sister Bessie Blair; and brothers Kelly Couch, Kenny Couch, and Johnny Couch.



She is survived by her daughters Kathy Compton and Jack of Dayton, Judy McPherson and Randy of Dayton, Connie Murphy of Caryville, Debby Mefford of LaFollette, and Marsha Hunter of Jacksboro; brothers Verlin Couch and Willie Couch; sister Mary Ruth Helton and Harold of Kentucky; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel. 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.



Services will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel. 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



Verna's services will be live streamed at the scheduled service time. To view Verna's service please visit www.newcomerdayton.com

