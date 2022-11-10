KIRKWOOD, Mark W.



Age 71, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his residence. Mark was the manager of Lukjan Wholesale Supply for 40 years. He was a 1969 graduate of Wayne High School, an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, loved antiquing and enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Jr and Mildred L. Kirkwood. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brad T. and Candy I. Kirkwood of Dayton; nieces, Chelsea I. Kirkwood (Mike Lovegrove) and Caitlyn L. Kirkwood (Brandon Ziegeler); his special friend, Tom Zimmerman; and special furry companions, Annie and Broadway.



Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Kelly Reagan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 AM, Saturday until service time. Interment Willow View Cemetery.

