KISLING, Fanny

Dr. Fanny L. Banis Kisling died at her home on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Born in Preble County, Ohio, on January 14, 1931, to the late William and Anna (Wing) Banis, Fanny was a lifelong resident of Eaton. One of eleven children, she graduated from Eaton High School in 1948. She married Don Kisling in 1950 and was the mother of 6 children, Emily Medearis (Kem), Rebecca Kisling (Janet Crelin), Karen Kisling, Suzanne Kisling, Orval Kisling (deceased) and David Kisling. While working with her husband at his plumbing business, she attended Miami University in Oxford where she earned her B.S. in Education, Master of Education, cum laude and Doctorate of Philosophy. She worked as an academic counselor at Miami University and Sinclair Community College where she retired in 1997. A member of Who's Who of American Women, was an ordained elder in the First Presbyterian Church where she served on the Session, was a member of the AAUW, a member of the Republican Women of Preble County, past president of the Alpha Garden Club, served on the boards of CAP, Preble County Council on Aging, Preble County Art Association and Preble County Retired Teachers Association. She was elected to and served on the Eaton City Council from 1993 to 1997 where she served as mayor from 1995 to 1997. She wrote a weekly article for the Register-Herald on the history of Eaton for the 2006 Bicentennial celebration, which was then compiled into a book.



She was preceded in death by her husband Don; and son, Orval; grandson Justin Kisling; and great-grandson, Elliot Cruze; and siblings, William Banis, Eva Huddleston, May Crouse, Albert Banis, Ruth Nance, Robert Banis, Sam Banis and Victor Banis.



She is survived by her five children; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; her brother, Pat Banis of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister Anne Blackmore of Wadsworth, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.



