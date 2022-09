KITCHEN, John W. "Jack"



Age 79, of Springfield, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away on August 30, 2022. "Well Done those good and faithful servant. Enter into the Kingdom that has been prepared for you." Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at North Riverdale Lutheran Church, 45 Kurtz Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45405 at 11 am.