KLAY, DOROTHY

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KLAY (Miller), Dorothy Ilene

DOROTHY ILENE (MILLER) KLAY, 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on Friday morning,

January 28, 2022. Please Note: Dorothy's funeral service will now be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. A

private burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

