KLEATHER, Beverly Ann Beverly Ann Kleather, age 83, of Centerville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 8, 1937, to the late William and Loretta (Decker) Kinney. Beverly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Kleather, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her 3 children, Ron Stickelman, Rhonda Stickelman, and Kathy (Kevin) Daniel; step-children, Tally, Joe, and Lori, along with her grandchildren, Matthew (Nicole) Stickelman, Melissa (Joseph) Blake, Nicole Hall, Heather (Mark) Dalton, and Danyelle (Michael) Sharp; and 19 great-grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by her step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Beverly was a devout Christian and found joy in sharing and serving the Lord with her family and others. Second only to her faith was her devotion to and love of her family. She was a member of Morningstar Baptist Church, and retired from Kettering Medical Center after many years of service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. She will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Dayton Food Bank in Beverly's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

