KLEIN, Charles

KLEIN, Jr., Charles Robert



Or as most people knew him, Bob, age 61, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, December 17th, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Bob was born on May 30th, 1960, to Virginia and Charles Klein Sr. at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was a 1978 graduate of Meadowdale High School and continued in life working hard to become the owner of his self-made business, Independent Enterprises Trucking and Excavating LLC. Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, and his father, Charles Sr. He will forever be remembered and missed by his loving wife, Becky; children: Bobby, Jenny and Nate; grandchildren: Savannah, Stacy, Hunter, Gage, Myah, Aubree, Greyson, and Ryker; sisters: Fran, Sue, Patty, and Peggy; along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Bob touched the hearts of many other friends and family members along his way. To honor and remember Bob, a visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. A burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of Bob, or to leave a special message for his family, please click the Share Memories button above.

